Business Standard
Home / India News / BSP won't contest bypolls until EC prevents fake voting: Mayawati

BSP won't contest bypolls until EC prevents fake voting: Mayawati

As far as general elections are concerned, she continued, there is a somewhat better safeguard because the fear of power changing hands makes the ruling party more cautious

Mayawati

By-elections to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh were held on November 20. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday alleged irregularities in voting in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls and said her party will not contest by-elections in future, particularly in the state, "until Election Commission takes measures to prevent fake voting".

By-elections to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh were held on November 20 and results of it were declared on Saturday. Bahujan Samaj Party contested all nine seats but failed to win any.

"In the bypolls held for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, there is widespread discussion about the votes cast and the results announced yesterday. I am not saying this myself; it is a common perception among people that earlier, during elections conducted with ballot papers, fake votes were cast by misusing the system, often through fraud," Mayawati said in a press conference here.

 

"Now, similar practices are being carried out using EVMs, which is a matter of deep sorrow and concern for democracy," the former UP chief minister said.

Not only this, but these activities are now being executed more openly, especially during by-elections, as opposed to general elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, she claimed.

"We recently witnessed this in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. Similar concerns have also been raised regarding the recent general elections in Maharashtra. This is a major warning bell for democracy in our country," she said.

More From This Section

All party meet on Bangladesh

LIVE news: Congress demands discussion on Adani as all-party meet ahead of winter session begins

person with disability, PWD, disability

Centre issues guidelines for disability reservation to ensure fairness

Indian youth

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue' to be held on Jan 11-12: PM Modi

Eye, Glaucoma

Direct eye banks, hospitals to register transplants with NOTTO: Centre

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Some groups trying to use social media to affect cases: ex-CJI Chandrachud

"Given this situation, our party has decided that until the Election Commission of India takes strict measures to prevent fake voting, we will not participate in any by-elections across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. I am specifically referring to by-elections here," Mayawati said.

As far as general elections are concerned, she continued, there is a somewhat better safeguard because the fear of power changing hands makes the ruling party more cautious.

"In general elections, it is not guaranteed that the party in power will return to power and another party may take over. This fear keeps the government machinery somewhat restrained," she added.

Considering all these factors, our party will contest general elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies with full preparation and strength, Mayawati stressed.

In the bypolls, the BJP and its ally RLD together won seven seats while Samajwadi Party candidates emerged victorious on two.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mayawati

BJP, Cong trading allegations, offering freebies to lure voters: Mayawati

Mayawati

Mayawati opts to stay away from alliance with regional parties, NDA, INDIA

Nota

J-K Assembly elections: Voters choose more NOTA over AAP and BSP candidates

elderly voter,election,vote,voting,election 2024,lok sabha voting, Ballot box, ballot voting

Haryana Assembly polls 2024 highlights: Voting ends with 65% turnout by 6 pm

Mayawati

Mayawati questions UP govt's food safety move, calls it electoral politics

Topics : BSP Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon