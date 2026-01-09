Friday, January 09, 2026 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28; to continue till April 2

Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28; to continue till April 2

Parliament's Budget Session 2026 will run from January 28 to April 2, with a recess from February 13 to March 9, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said

Parliament

Parliament will be in recess from February 13 till March 9

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Budget session of Parliament will be held from January 28 to April 2, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

The Budget session begins with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey and present the general Budget.

However, Rijiju did not share details on the date of the presentation of the Budget. February 1, which has been fixed as the Budget Day, falls on a Sunday this year.

Parliament will be in recess from February 13 till March 9.

 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC flags legal grey area on whether LS impeachment survives RS rejection

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Commonwealth Speakers' conference on Jan 15

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

Parliamentary panel urges inter-ministry coordination on critical minerals

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Elections and diplomacy set to shape New Delhi's packed 2026 calendarpremium

Parliament

Pvt Members' Bills return to spotlight, even as history shows rare successpremium

"On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026.

"The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026," Rijiju said in a post on X.

"The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance," Rijiju said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED searches at I-PAC office aimed at stealing TMC strategy: Mamata

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

Lot of videos of dogs attacking elderly, kids: SC to animal rights group

Earthquake

Residents panic after tremors jolt Rajkot in Gujarat; no damage reported

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Over ₹34,000 cr investment made in UP's defence corridor nodes: Rajnath

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba calls Mamata Banerjee 'tigress' amid ED raids in West Bengal

Topics : Budget session Parliament Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance