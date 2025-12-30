Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Parliamentary panel urges inter-ministry coordination on critical minerals

Parliamentary panel urges inter-ministry coordination on critical minerals

The government has taken several policy reforms to boost mineral production in the country and make India self-reliant in the mineral sector

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

Representational image from Reuters.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary panel has stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries to bolster the country's self-reliance in critical minerals like lithium, graphite, cobalt, and rare earth that are vital for a technology-driven future global economy.

In its report, the Committee noted that the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, with its strong emphasis on self-reliance, holds immense potential to secure a sustainable supply chain of these minerals and enhance the country's industrial competitiveness.

However, it cautioned that without effective coordination, these efforts may fall short.

"The Committee...suggest that alongside the Ministry of Mines, which is leading these efforts, all ministries concerned, State governments and agencies should work in close alignment to ensure that the country remains competitive in the critical mineral sector," the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel has said in a report.

 

The committee recommended that the mines ministry, which is spearheading the drive, should work in close alignment with all concerned ministries, state governments, and agencies to ensure the nation remains competitive in the critical minerals sector.

Also Read

Delhi Police

Delhi Police crack cyber fraud racket using fake stock app; two held

packaged drinking water, packaged water, water, drinking water

One dead, over 30 fall ill in Indore amid suspected water contamination

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 2: Official

SC, Supreme Court

PIL moved in SC over racial discrimination, attacks on Northeast citizens

BPOs, BPO industry

In an AI world, BPM industry embraces AI to rethink the BPO futurepremium

The panel said that the critical minerals are important for the development and national security of the country, but their supply remains vulnerable due to factors like limited availability and concentration in specific regions.

These resources have significant usage in many sectors, including electronics, telecommunications, transport defence and energy, and self-reliance in the mineral sector including critical minerals is vital for the country's economic growth and technological development.

The future global economy will be driven by technologies that depend on minerals such as lithium, graphite, cobalt, and rare earth elements, it said.

The government has taken several policy reforms to boost mineral production in the country and make India self-reliant in the mineral sector.

"In this regard, the committee appreciate that the Government has identified 30 critical minerals, with 24 included in Part D of Schedule I of Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act, 1957 (MMDR Act, 1957), which means that the Central Government now has the exclusive authority to auction mining leases and composite licenses for these specific minerals." In addition, several other policy initiatives have been taken up by the ministry to promote 'ease of doing business', it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

jobs

Tech layoffs: How AI, regulation, and profits reshaped tech jobs in 2025

telecom, TRAI

Satcom, Vodafone Idea survival, frauds keep telecom sector abuzz in 2025

Rice, Rice exports

India's domination of rice export fuels concern over depleting groundwater

Dehradun

Blinkit, Zomato tailor quick-commerce for India's tier-2, tier-3 cities

Industry, IIP

Production sprint: IIP growth hits two-year high of 6.7% in November

Topics : India News Industry News Parliament mineral sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon