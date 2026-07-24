Cabinet clears Bill proposing tougher punishment for exam paper leaks

The Union Cabinet has cleared a Bill proposing stricter punishment for examination paper leaks, The Economic Times reported. The proposed legislation is likely to be introduced in Parliament next week.

The move comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the government would strengthen the legal framework to curb examination fraud. The Bill is also expected to include provisions to speed up prosecution, including the setting up of fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

The proposed legislation comes amid mounting concerns over recurring paper leaks and irregularities in competitive recruitment and entrance examinations. The Centre has faced increasing pressure from student protesters across the country to deter organised malpractice and ensure greater accountability in the conduct of public examinations.

While the text of the Bill has not yet been made public, it is expected to prescribe tougher penalties for those involved in leaking question papers and other exam-related offences. It may also introduce measures to expedite investigation and trial.

Govt, CJP to hold talks again on July 25

The developments come as the Centre continued its dialogue with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading protests over alleged examination irregularities.

Following a nearly two-hour meeting with Union ministers on Friday, CJP leader Saurav Das said the organisation had made it clear that its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was "non-negotiable". The student body also sought compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of students who died by suicide in connection with the alleged examination irregularities and demanded that all FIRs filed against protesters be withdrawn.

Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda said the government had heard the demands put forward by the CJP and would respond after considering them. He also announced that representatives of the Centre and the CJP would meet again on Saturday to continue discussions.