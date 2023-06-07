close

Deal with people sensitively, solve complaints in mission mode: UP CM Yogi

It should be ensured that applications received on the integrated grievance redressal system are disposed of on a priority basis, he said

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed government officials to deal with aggrieved people sensitively and ensure that their complaints are solved in mission mode.

He also advised field officials to spend at least one hour every day for public hearings.

Reviewing the functioning of different departments with all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries regarding disposal of complaints, the chief minister said the integrated grievance redressal system is an effective medium for easy redressal of people's complaints.

"Understand the emotional state of the aggrieved person, respect their sentiment and deal with it with utmost sensitivity. The satisfaction of the complainant and his feedback will be the benchmark for officers' performance.

"Officers should ensure that the problems of the common people are solved by giving top priority to public hearings and conducting them in mission mode," Adityanath said.

He asked all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries to visit all divisions in the state in the next two months and review the public welfare schemes of their department.

"Get the pending complaints resolved immediately and fix accountability. After the visit, submit your report to the chief minister's office," Adityanath said and stressed that there should be no exploitation of outsourced employees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

