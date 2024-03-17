Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

No change in CUET-UG schedule in view of Lok Sabha elections: UGC chairman

University Grants Commission (UGC) chief had earlier this month said the exam dates could change depending on the schedule of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024, as announced earlier, and there will be no change in view of the Lok Sabha election schedule, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
The date sheet will be released after the registration process is completed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The University Grants Commission (UGC) chief had earlier this month said the exam dates could change depending on the schedule of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The Election Commission on Saturday announced that polling for the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting with 102 seats in the first phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4.
"The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-UG, as announced earlier, between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on the 20th and 25th of May.
 
"After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution," Kumar told PTI.
"Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG. But the dates will not change," Kumar added.
Prospective candidates have until March 26 to complete the application process for CUET-UG, which was introduced in 2022.
This standardised test streamlines admission processes across central, state, deemed and private universities nationwide.
A notable departure from tradition, the NTA has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024, including both Computer Based Testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects.
Officials have indicated that subjects witnessing high registration volumes will adopt a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based.
In the previous cycle, approximately 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded for CUET-UG, highlighting its significance in the higher education landscape.

Also Read

UGC to update National Eligibility Test syllabus, says Chairman Jagadesh

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA releases response sheets, objection window

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

UGC NET December 2023 Result: NTA revised final result date, check details

UGC NET Result 2023: December exam results to be announced on website

Plea seeks details of electoral bonds sold from Mar 1, 2018 to Apr 11, 2019

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public: See full list

This is India's decade as global destination for investments, travel: VFS

21 fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, TN parties tell Centre to seek action

SC to deliver verdict in regular bail plea of Satyendar Jain on Monday

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UGC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Common Admission Test (CAT) Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon