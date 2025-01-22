Business Standard

Cong's Kharge questions Centre on 10 yrs of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Kharge alleged BJP of adopting the policy of 'save the criminals'

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

On the occasion of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative completing 10 years, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday raised three questions highlighting the crime against women and expenditure on media advertising.

Slamming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government alleged BJP of adopting the policy of "save the criminals."

Taking to X, Kharge asked, "Why did the BJP adopt the policy of "Save the criminals" instead of "Save the daughters"? When will the women of Manipur get justice? Whether it is the Dalit daughter of Hathras or the daughter of Unnao, or our champion female wrestler, why has the BJP always protected the criminals?"

 

"Why are 43 crimes against women recorded every hour in the country? Every day 22 crimes are registered against women and children of the most vulnerable Dalit-tribal class of our country. Modi ji has spoken about women's safety many times in his speeches at the Red Fort, but why is there a difference between words and actions?" Kharge asked the second question on X.

His last question targeted the BJP over expenditure on media advertising.

"What is the reason that till 2019, nearly 80 per cent of the total amount allocated for the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme was spent only on media advertising?" Kharge asked.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi expressed gratitude on the occasion of 10 years of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" movement, saying that it has become a people-powered initiative, drawing participation via people from different walks of life.

"Today we mark 10 years of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao movement. Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people-powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

PM Modi said that the movement has focused on overcoming gender barriers and biases, paving the way to ensure that girl child has access to education and opportunities.

"Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same time it has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams," he added.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards the efforts undertaken by people and various community organisations given the "historically low child sex ratios".

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme has made significant progress in improving the lives of girls in India. It has helped improve the Sex Ratio at Birth, increase access to education, expand healthcare, and support women's economic empowerment. By working with government bodies, NGOs, and local communities, the scheme has created a strong foundation for valuing and protecting every girl child. As the scheme enters its second decade, the focus will be on making long-term changes through inclusive policies, better implementation, and active community participation. This will ensure continued progress toward gender equality and empowerment.

