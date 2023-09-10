Canada PM Justin Trudeau's aircraft faces technical issue at Delhi airport

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is facing a technical issue at the Delhi airport, according to a source.

The source said the flight was scheduled to take off at 8 pm on Sunday, and due to a technical issue, the departure of the prime minister has been delayed.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

Trudeau arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the G20 Summit.

