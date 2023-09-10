Confirmation

Canada PM Justin Trudeau's aircraft faces technical issue at Delhi airport

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is facing a technical issue at the Delhi airport, according to a source.

Modi, Justin Trudeau

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
The source said the flight was scheduled to take off at 8 pm on Sunday, and due to a technical issue, the departure of the prime minister has been delayed.
The source said the flight was scheduled to take off at 8 pm on Sunday, and due to a technical issue, the departure of the prime minister has been delayed.
Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.
Trudeau arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the G20 Summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Justin Trudeau Canada Delhi

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon