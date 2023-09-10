Confirmation

Vice President Dhankhar congratulates 'Bharat' for successful G20 Summit

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is a comprehensive document as it lays the roadmap for collective global action in building a prosperous future, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is a comprehensive document as it lays the roadmap for collective global action in building a prosperous future, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.
"Congratulations to 'Bharat', visionary leadership and the entire team for meticulous execution and successful conclusion of G20 Summit in New Delhi," the vice president was quoted as saying by his secretariat in a post on X.
Dhankhar said that the "G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a comprehensive document, lays the roadmap for collective global action in building a prosperous future, embracing the essence and spirit of #VasudhaivaKutumbakam- 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'."

"The historic summit, inspired by our civilisational ethos, would ever be remembered for forging consensus among world leaders on the urgent need to address common problems faced by humanity at large," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit Vice President

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

