Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Relief from prolonged humidity after parts of Delhi receive rainfall

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the evening.

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 109 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several parts of the national capital witnessed rain on Sunday, finding relief from prolonged humidity.
The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded as 37.1 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the evening.
The minimum temperature was 27.6 degree Celsius.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 109 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rain, Mumbai Rains

Heavy rain causes water level rise in Gujarat dam, floods national highway

Monsoon, cycle rikshaw, ricshaw, rains, people, IMD, weather, atmosphere, environment, season

IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri; predicts heavy rainfall on Sun

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

Delhi commuters face traffic snarls as heavy rain causes waterlogging

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Heavy rains in Goa cause waterlogging, traffic woes; IMD issues red alert

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

News updates: PM Modi reaches Presidential Palace for private meeting and dinner with Prez Putin

Topics : Air Quality Index Rainfall Delhi IMD Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon