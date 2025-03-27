Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 10:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cash stash at judge's home: Phones of 8 Delhi cops under forensic probe

Cash stash at judge's home: Phones of 8 Delhi cops under forensic probe

Authorities are now trying to determine whether any videos were recorded on these mobile phones when the officers arrived at the scene during the fire, one of the sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Mobile phones of eight Delhi Police have been seized and sent to the forensic department as part of an investigation into the alleged discovery of a cash pile from Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma's residential premises, police sources said on Thursday.

Under this process, the mobile of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Tughlaq Road Police Station, investigation officer Havaldar Roopchand, Sub-Inspector Rajneesh, two personnel who arrived at the scene on mobile bike patrol, and three PCR personnel are being examined, the sources said.

Authorities are now trying to determine whether any videos were recorded on these mobile phones when the officers arrived at the scene during the fire, one of the sources said.

 

If any videos were taken, investigators will check whether they were tampered with in any way, the source added.

Delhi Police has also recorded the statements of all these officers, sources said.

On Wednesday, a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla visited the judge's residence and questioned the staff and security personnel.

The police team, comprising six members, including the DCP, an ACP and other officials, reached Justice Varma's residence at 30, Tughlaq Road bungalow around 1.50 pm on Wednesday and left about two hours later.

The team preserved the area where the cash was allegedly found, sources said.

The visit was part of a preliminary investigation into the discovery of "four to five semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency notes" in Varma's Lutyens home following a fire incident on March 14, according to the sources.

They said the officials were accompanied by a videographer and they inspected the outhouse where the alleged cash stash was found.

The team also reviewed CCTV footage from cameras installed at the judge's residence and may question police and fire personnel who responded to the emergency call in the coming days, they said.

Justice Varma had said he was in Madhya Pradesh at the time of the incident. He has denied the allegations, saying that no cash was ever placed in the storeroom by him or any of his family members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

