Preity Zinta got ₹1.55 cr loan remission from New India Coop Bank: Cops

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police is probing the New India Co-operative Bank embezzlement case

Preity Zinta

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta settled the loan in April 2014. | Credit: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The New India Co-operative Bank, which has been hit by a Rs 122 crore scam, had given a remission of Rs 1.55 crore to Bollywood actor Preity Zinta to settle her sanctioned loan of Rs 18 crore which it classified as a non-performing asset (NPA), police said on Thursday.

The loan was sanctioned in 2011 and the actor settled it in April 2014, an official said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police is probing the New India Co-operative Bank embezzlement case. It has so far arrested eight accused in the case, including the bank's former general manager and head of accounts Hitesh Mehta, who was held on February 15. The agency has examined the data of the bank'sA loans from 2010 onwards.  "During the investigation, it was found that actor Preity Zinta had taken a loan from the bank. She was sanctioned a loan of Rs 18 crore on January 7, 2011," he said. "She had mortgaged her properties to the bank, which included a flat in Mumbai and a property in Shimla, collectively worth Rs 27.41 crore. In November 2012, she had to repay Rs 11.40 crore to the bank," the official said. On March 31, 2013, her loan account was classified asA due to non-repayment of it in time, and theA amount was Rs 11.47 crore, he said.

 

"The bank then offered settlement of the loan by giving a remission of Rs 1.55 crore on the final settlement of the loan to her. The remaining loan amount was paid by the actor on April 5, 2014," the official said. Meanwhile, the EOW will conduct a brain mapping test on Hitesh Mehta, the prime accused in the case, on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Mumbai's Kalina to collect more information about the money trail and involvement of other accused persons. The police had earlier conducted a polygraph test on Mehta, the official said. Former chairman of the bank Hiren Bhanu and his wife Gauri Bhanu are wanted accused in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Preity Zinta Co-operative Bank Non-performing Asset

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

