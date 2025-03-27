Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / BYD to set up first India EV factory near Hyderabad, eyes 600K cars yearly

BYD to set up first India EV factory near Hyderabad, eyes 600K cars yearly

The Telangana government has suggested three potential sites for the facility, all located near Hyderabad for the proposed BYD plant

BYD

BYD representatives are currently assessing these locations, after which a final decision will be made. (Photo: Reuters)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD is preparing to set up a production unit near Hyderabad, according to a report by ETV Bharat. This would make Telangana the first Indian state to host a BYD factory. The decision follows extensive discussions with the state government, which has assured full support, including land allocation for the project.  
 
The Telangana government, according to the report, has suggested three potential sites for the facility, all located near Hyderabad. BYD representatives are currently assessing these locations, after which a final decision will be made. 
 
Once confirmed, an agreement is expected to be signed between the company and the state authorities. If the project proceeds as planned, Telangana will secure one of the largest private sector investments in the electric vehicle sector. Furthermore, the initiative could pave the way for the establishment of ancillary industries manufacturing EV components, creating an automotive cluster around Hyderabad.  
   
BYD’s first manufacturing unit in India  
 
Despite having a presence in India for several years, BYD does not yet operate a manufacturing facility in the country. Currently, it imports electric vehicles from China, incurring high import duties that contribute to elevated prices. This has limited the company’s market penetration. Establishing a local manufacturing unit would significantly reduce costs, potentially increasing sales and enhancing BYD’s competitiveness in India’s EV market.  

Also Read

BYD

BYD's sales soar as Chinese auto giant captures world's attention

BYD

Chinese consumer portal flooded with complaints after BYD's smart EV launch

BYD

Workers at BYD construction site victims of human trafficking: Brazil

Toyota

Toyota global production down for 10th month despite rising sales

BYD

BYD on track to beat 2024 sales goal of 4 mn vehicles, outsell Ford, Honda

 
For the past two years, BYD has been exploring options to set up a production facility in India. However, strict regulations on Chinese investments had delayed its plans. With recent policy adjustments easing restrictions, the company now appears to be moving forward with its expansion.  
 
BYD has an established technical partnership with Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of the MEIL Group, which has been operating electric buses in Hyderabad for several years. Olectra Greentech manufactures these buses using BYD technology and supplies them across the country. Industry analysts believe this existing collaboration may have influenced BYD’s decision to choose Telangana for its new facility.  
 
Expansion plans: Battery production and more  
 
Beyond vehicle assembly, BYD is also planning to set up a 20-gigawatt battery manufacturing plant in India. Over the next five to seven years, the company aims to ramp up production capacity to 600,000 electric vehicles annually. This expansion will require significant investment from BYD, which recently surpassed Tesla in revenue, generating approximately $107 billion (Rs 9.20 trillion) compared to Tesla’s $97.7 billion (₹8.40 trillion).  
 
As Tesla faces declining sales in China and Europe, BYD continues to innovate and expand. The company has introduced cutting-edge technology, including a 1 MW flash charger capable of fully charging a vehicle in just 5-8 minutes. This breakthrough allows an EV to travel up to 400 km on a single charge, potentially transforming the future of electric mobility.  Will the BYD proposal get nod this time? 
Back in 2023, the Indian government had turned down a $1 billion investment proposal from BYD and its Hyderabad-based partner Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) to establish an EV manufacturing facility, according to media reports.  
 
The joint venture aimed to set up the plant in Telangana with an estimated investment of ₹8,200 crore. The proposal was submitted to the commerce and industry ministry and subsequently reviewed by the ministries of heavy industries, external affairs, and home affairs before being rejected.
 

More From This Section

Premiumauto component industry, automobiles, car component, vehicles, auto manufacturers

US tariff impact: Indian auto parts exporters' margins may shrink

Premiumthree wheeler auto rickshaw

Three-wheeler engine fires up, sales likely to rise 6-8% in FY26

sona blw auto parts auto sector

Trump auto tariffs will hit India but it won't be a 'tsunami': Here's why

Cars

Trump's tariff to impact Indian auto parts makers more than vehicle makers

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's auto tariffs to have minimal impact on India's auto sector: GTRI

Topics : BYD bus olectra BYD electric car Hyderabad Telangana Manufacturing sector Electric Vehicles China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Goa Board HSSC Results 2025SRH vs LSG LIVE ScoreStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon