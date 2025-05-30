Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBI arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi in ₹20 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi in ₹20 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi after he was allegedly caught accepting a bribe from a Bhubaneswar-based mining businessman

CBI arrests deputy director of ED in bribery case

CBI arrests ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi in ₹20 lakh bribery case | Representative image by Freepik

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chintan Raghuvanshi, a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) posted in Odisha, in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said on Friday.
 
Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was caught in a trap operation after he allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a Bhubaneswar-based mining entrepreneur. The CBI launched the operation based on credible intelligence and apprehended the officer during the act.
 
He was taken in for questioning and formally placed under arrest shortly after.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM to visit Kanpur, inaugurate several projects worth Rs 47,573 crore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under Secretary General for Peace Operations

UN peacekeeping chief commends India's support for peacekeeping

school, Class, Students

Delhi govt cracks down on private school fee hikes, plans ordinance

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to meet family of Pahalgam terror attack victim in Kanpur

Explosion

5 killed in firecracker factory blast in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib

Topics : CBI Enforcement Directorate Bribery BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon