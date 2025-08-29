Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBI books AAI employee for siphoning off ₹232 cr into his personal accounts

CBI books AAI employee for siphoning off ₹232 cr into his personal accounts

Chandrakanth P, senior manager (finance), AAI, filed a formal complaint with the CBI on August 18, which became the basis of the FIR to be probed by the Economic Offences Unit of the agency

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

The alleged embezzlement by Rahul Vijay, senior manager, finance and accounts, was detected in an internal audit, which flagged abnormal capitalisation of assets in the financial records between 2019-20 and 2022-23, officials said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBI has registered an FIR against a senior manager of the Airport Authority of India for allegedly siphoning off more than Rs 232 crore into his personal accounts through a complex trail of fictitious accounting entries in three years during his posting at the Dehradun airport, officials said.

The alleged embezzlement by Rahul Vijay, senior manager, finance and accounts, was detected in an internal audit, which flagged abnormal capitalisation of assets in the financial records between 2019-20 and 2022-23, they said.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) constituted a committee to verify the findings, which highlighted a complex trail of fictitious accounting entries, asset inflation, and unauthorised fund transfers from the authority's accounts to Vijay's personal accounts.

 

Chandrakanth P, senior manager (finance), AAI, filed a formal complaint with the CBI on August 18, which became the basis of the FIR to be probed by the Economic Offences Unit of the agency.

Vijay's alleged manipulation involved creation of non-existent capital assets and duplication of legitimate work orders, enabling him to funnel massive sums into his personal accounts, they said.

Also Read

cyber fraud

CBI-FBI bust $40 million cybercrime syndicate targeting US nationals

cbi

CBI busts cybercrime gang that duped US citizens of over ₹350 crore

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani refutes all charges following CBI action in bank fraud case

Anil Ambani

CBI books Anil Ambani's RCom for ₹2,000 cr bank fraud, searches premises

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

TMC accuses govt of bringing bills to let CBI, ED 'topple' state govts

It is alleged that Vijay, who was the authorised signatory in AAI's official bank accounts with the State Bank of India, created three different user IDs to facilitate a clandestine transfer of funds.

He allegedly tested the system initially with minor transactions before escalating to larger amounts.

"He showed an asset creation of about Rs 189 crore in the official records, which never existed, only to get the money transferred to his personal accounts," the complaint alleged.

Vijay transferred money to a contractor of the AAl, and for the same work he transferred money to his own account by inflating the figures, it alleged.

"For example, on 29.09.2021, he created genuine assets worth Rs 67.81 crore for New Terminal Building Phase 1 electrical work. On the next date, he created 17 additional fictitious assets of Rs 189 crore out of the above-mentioned 13 original assets valuing Rs 13.58 crore by adding one zero and duplicating the entries, and got the entire money transferred in his account.

"Further, an amount of Rs 43 crore through fraudulent entries was charged off under various revenue expenditure heads on different dates during the said period," the complaint alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mukesh Ambani

LIVE news: Reliance Jio has crossed 500 mn subscribers, says Mukesh Ambani

Delhi International Airport, Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory as IMD warns of inclement weather

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Oppn states demand compensation for revenue loss due to GST reform proposal

Electric buses, e-buses, e-bus, JBM Auto

Odisha 5th in green mobility in India, aims to expand e-bus fleet beyond 1K

Metro, Delhi metro

Services hit on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during peak morning hours

Topics : CBI AAI Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon