JUST IN
Complaint against Pragya Thakur over derogatory speech against minorities
Maharashtra minister abuses, beats 2 men in viral video; NCP demands action
MP Congress wants treason case against Pragya Thakur; BJP defends her
People like Rahul Gandhi question Army, insult them: Anurag Thakur
Congress invites Akhilesh, Mayawati to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP
2023 polls will be as much of a test for Opposition parties as for BJP
A question of transitivity: Why predicting electoral outcomes is hazardous
New parties came to Gujarat, were wiped out: Amit Shah taunts AAP
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra speeches are creating tremors: Stalin
IB interrogating people who interacted with Rahul Gandhi: Jairam Ramesh
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Tamil Nadu Congress on path of rejuvenation, gears up for 2024 LS polls
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Complaint against Pragya Thakur over derogatory speech against minorities

The complainant stated that Pragya Singh's speech is an open call for use of arms against the minority community

Topics
Pragya Thakur | BJP

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur | PTI photo

A police complaint has been lodged against BJP MP Saadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in connection with an alleged "blasphemous" and "derogatory" speech against the minority community during her recent Karnataka visit, police said on Tuesday.

The complaint has been lodged by Tehseen Ponawalla, a venture capitalist and political analyst, through social media with Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar. A copy of the complaint has also been marked to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Pragya Thakur, an MP from Madhya Pradesh, had participated in the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Annual Convention organised in Shivamogga city on Sunday. She had also visited the residence of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha who was hacked to death for spear-heading the campaign against hijab.

The complainant accused Pragya Thakur of making a highly "blasphemous" and "derogatory" speech against the minority community while speaking at the function. She had asked people to give a befitting answer to love jihad in the same fashion.

She further asked Hindus to take care of their girl children and keep weapons at home. If there is no weapon at least sharpen the knife used for cutting vegetables. "They had killed our Harsha with a knife. They have used knives to kill Hindu activists, we have to keep our knives sharpened to face any eventualities. If our knife cuts vegetables well, it can be effective on our enemies as well."

The complainant stated that Pragya Singh's speech is an open call for use of arms against the minority community. "It is further submitted that the said speech has the potential effect of intolerance, hatred, violence inter alia against a particular community which is an offence.

He has urged the police to register case against the Saadhvi under IPC Sections 153-a for promoting enmity between religions, 153-b for assertions prejudicial to national integration, 268 for public nuisance, 295-a for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, 504 for intentional breach of peace and 505 for statement conducing to public mischief.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pragya Thakur

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 13:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU