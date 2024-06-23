Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'CBI team probing UGC-NET case attacked in Bihar's Nawada, 4 arrested'

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a team of CBI had gone to Kasiadeeh village in the area, they said

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

An FIR was filed by the local police against the accused on charges of causing disruption in government work and assault, among others.

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A CBI team probing alleged irregularities in the conduct of the UGC-NET examination was allegedly attacked by locals in Bihar's Nawada after which four persons were arrested by police on a complaint from the central agency, officials said Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a team of CBI had gone to Kasiadeeh village in the area, they said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A mob gathered around the CBI vehicles and heckled the officers, they said, adding a call was made to the local police station which dispatched force from Rajauli police station.
An FIR was filed by the local police against the accused on charges of causing disruption in government work and assault, among others.
The local police arrested four persons allegedly involved in the attack and they have been sent to judicial custody, they said.
The CBI had registered an FIR into the UGC-NET paper leak case on Thursday against unidentified people on a reference from the Union education ministry.
The UGC-NET-2024 exam for the selection of junior research fellows, assistant professors and PhD scholars was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across the country.
The next day, the University Grants Commission received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (l4C) that the paper was available on the darknet and allegedly being sold for Rs 5-6 lakh on messaging platforms, sources said.
According to the complaint from the education ministry, the inputs from I4C, which functions under the Union home ministry, "prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised", officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI UGC NET

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon