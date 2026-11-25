The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea by Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited challenging a Bombay High Court ruling that goods imported into India are not exempt from domestic regulatory laws merely because they are stored or sold at duty-free shops beyond the customs frontier.

A Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi issued notice after hearing senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the company.

The dispute concerns restrictions imposed by authorities on the sale of tobacco-free nicotine pouches, marketed under the brands ZYN and FOX, at international departure duty-free outlets at Mumbai airport.

Divan argued that the High Court’s findings had implications extending beyond the products in question and could affect the entire duty-free retail industry.

He submitted that the ruling was contrary to the Supreme Court’s earlier judgments on the customs frontier and the point at which imported goods become part of the domestic market.

Challenging the restrictions on the nicotine pouches, Divan said the High Court had accepted the company’s contention that there was no material to establish that the products were drugs.

However, it had declined to quash the communications restricting their sale and instead directed the company to approach the authorities with a representation.

He explained that the pouches are placed inside the mouth, allowing nicotine to be absorbed by the body. The products, he said, were sold in several countries and were not imported for domestic consumption in India.

On the legal position governing duty-free outlets, Divan submitted that goods stored in bonded warehouses for sale at such shops did not enter the domestic tariff area until they crossed the customs barrier. Relying on the Supreme Court’s judgments in Garden Silk Mills and Kiran Spinning Mills, he argued that import for domestic consumption was complete only when goods crossed the customs frontier and a bill of entry for home consumption was filed.

The Bench sought clarification on the distinction between goods entering India’s territorial waters and those crossing the customs barrier. Divan maintained that the two were legally distinct stages.

He also cited the Supreme Court’s ruling concerning duty-free shops operated by the India Tourism Development Corporation at Bengaluru airport, submitting that goods kept in bonded warehouses could not be treated as having crossed the customs frontier.

Divan cautioned that the High Court’s observations could have wider consequences for duty-free retailers, including the applicability of domestic laws governing metrology, packaging, standardised weights and food safety.

He further told the Bench that imports were broadly classified as free, restricted or prohibited, and that the nicotine pouches fell within the category of freely importable goods.

Their presence within airport premises, he argued, did not make them subject to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, while they remained in bonded warehouses outside the domestic tariff area.

The products are sold at duty-free outlets operated by Mumbai Travel Retail and Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Private Limited at Mumbai International Airport.

Authorities restricted their sale on the ground that they qualified as drugs under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and required an import licence and registration.

The Bombay High Court held that the exemption available to duty-free shops was confined to fiscal measures, such as customs duties and indirect taxes, and did not extend to regulatory requirements under public health and safety laws.

It held that goods entering India’s territorial waters remained subject to domestic regulatory laws even when stored or sold through duty-free shops.

However, it declined to determine conclusively whether the nicotine pouches qualified as drugs under Section 3(b) of the Act, observing that their classification would depend on their composition and intended use.