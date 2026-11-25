The Centre is proposing further amendments to ensure that challenges to arbitral awards are resolved and decrees are executed within a stipulated timeframe, Rajiv Mani, secretary, Legislative Department and Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ICA-SCC Arbitration Institute Conclave in New Delhi, Mani said the proposed changes would build on the existing legal framework, including the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, and the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, to improve the enforceability and finality of arbitral awards.

“Besides the enactment of the Commercial Courts Act of 2015, we are also proposing to introduce further amendments so that the finality of an arbitral award, when challenged under the applicable law and the provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, is resolved within a time-bound manner, and the execution of the decree takes place, of course, in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The remarks come as India and the European Union (EU) move towards operationalising their free trade agreement (FTA), which is expected to expand cross-border trade and investment.

The India-EU Investment Protection Agreement is also under negotiation, with an early conclusion in view, Mani said.

He said a predictable dispute resolution framework would be particularly important for smaller enterprises, exporters and startups seeking to benefit from increased access to international markets. The government also wants arbitration to expand beyond metropolitan centres to Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Mani said arbitration and mediation should be viewed as complementary mechanisms rather than competing alternatives. While arbitration provides a binding adjudication of disputes, mediation allows parties to reach mutually acceptable settlements while preserving commercial relationships.

He cited the Mediation Act, 2023, as an important addition to India’s dispute resolution framework and said multi-tiered dispute resolution clauses combining negotiation, mediation and arbitration could help parties resolve disagreements more efficiently.

Pre-institution mediation under the Commercial Courts Act also provides an opportunity to settle disputes before approaching courts, he added.

Welcoming the conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU FTA, Mani said the agreement could be signed soon, possibly within the year. He said stronger economic ties between the two sides would require a partnership built on trust and effective mechanisms to address commercial disputes.

India and the EU recorded merchandise trade of approximately $136.5 billion in 2024-25. The FTA is expected to provide preferential market access for around 99.5 per cent of Indian exports by trade value once it comes into force.

Arun Chawla, director general of the Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA), said the agreement could reduce the cost of doing business, while effective dispute resolution mechanisms would help lower the risks associated with cross-border transactions.

He said arbitral institutions needed to focus on credibility, efficiency and adaptability, particularly as commercial disputes increasingly involve emerging technologies, energy transition, infrastructure and intellectual property.

On the use of artificial intelligence in arbitration, he said technology should strengthen human judgement rather than compromise the independence and fairness of adjudication.

Petra Menander, Sweden’s ambassador to India, said bilateral trade between the two countries had expanded significantly over the past decade, with Sweden doubling its exports to India and India tripling its exports to Sweden. The two countries aim to double their economic exchange by 2030.

Caroline Falconer, secretary general of the SCC Arbitration Institute, said parties from more than 90 countries had used the Stockholm-based institution over the past decade. Indian parties featured in its caseload almost every year, primarily in disputes involving European companies. Most arbitrations administered by the institution conclude in approximately a year, she said.

The conclave, organised by the ICA and the SCC Arbitration Institute, also discussed the implications of changing trade, investment and technology trends for India-EU dispute resolution.