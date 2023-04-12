CEA releases draft power demand forecast guidelines to improve infra plan

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has released draft guidelines for utilities to prepare uniform power demand forecasts to improve infrastructure planning.

CEA said the forecast should be prepared for the medium-term and long-term.

The medium-term forecast should be more than one year and up to five years, while the long-term forecast should be for at least the next 10 years.0

According to the draft guidelines, forecasts for power utilities should be carried out for at least three scenarios: optimistic, business as usual and pessimistic.

The forecast should be prepared in consultation with all stakeholders, including industrial, agricultural, municipal corporations, drinking water departments, captive power plant owners and other departments involved in planning and implementing electrical energy-intensive schemes, it suggested.

The guidelines want the forecasts to be prepared at the discom/state level at least, but more granular forecasts should be attempted at the zonal, circle, district, sub-station, and feeder/transformer levels if adequate granular level data is available.

Also Read Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals Govt asks utilities to not retire coal-fired power plants till 2030 Employees of 3 state-owned power firms go on strike; Maha invokes MESMA PM Narendra Modi flags off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train Himachal govt constitutes committee to promote sustainable mobility IAF chief flies sortie to mark completion of over 200,000 flying hours Metro rake runs under river for 1st time in India, goes Howrah from Kolkata 4 Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station, two booked

These granular forecasts are expected to be more useful in power infrastructure planning, the regulator said in its guidelines.

By May 11, the power regulator wants feedback from the public about the draft guidelines.