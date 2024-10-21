Business Standard
Central govt to sanction road projects worth Rs 2,800 crore in Tripura

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will sanction projects worth Rs 2,800 crore to Tripura to boost the state's connectivity, an official statement said on Monday.

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

The assurance came at a review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, held in Vanijya Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who holds the PWD portfolio, was also present in the meeting, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"During the meeting, discussions were held on eight projects which will be sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the northeastern state," it said.

 

The projects include Rs 800 crore for the Agartala Eastern Bypass, Rs 1,500 crore for widening the Amtali to Tripura Sundari Temple road, Rs 400 crore for developing the road from Ranirbazar to inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) and an additional Rs 100 crore under the Central Road Fund (CRF), it said.

The CMO statement said the chief minister also held discussions on a new National Highway from Kamalpur to Gandacherra via Ambassa and Amarpur to Sabroom to enhance international trade and tourism.

Discussions were held on building a logistics park on the Eastern Bypass near Agartala over a 100-acre land and sanctioning of funds for restoring the National Highways damaged by floods, it added.


First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

