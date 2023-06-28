The Centre has allowed the Office of the Registrar General of India (RGI) to perform Aadhaar authentication during birth and death registrations in the country.According to the MHA's gazette notification dated June 27, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has allowed the RGI office to use the Aadhaar database for authenticating the identity details provided during registration of births and deaths.“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (18 of 1969), the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, MHA, having been authorised by the MeitY, hereby directs that the Registrar, appointed under sub-section (1) of section 7 of said Act, shall be allowed to perform Yes or No Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis, for verification of Aadhaar number being collected along with other details as sought in the reporting forms of births or deaths, as the case may be, for the purpose of establishing the identity of child, parent and the informant in case of births, and of the parent, spouse and the informant in case of deaths during registration of births or deaths,” the notification said.Also Read: Centre to enable Aadhaar authentication by entities other than govt depts“The state government and Union territory administration shall adhere to the guidelines with respect to the use of Aadhaar authentication as laid down by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY),” it stated.In April of this year, MeitY proposed changes to existing rules to allow private companies to use Aadhaar authentication to promote ease of living for residents and enable better access to services.MeitY stated in a draft amendment to the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance rules that any entity other than the ministry or department that wishes to use Aadhaar authentication should submit a proposal to the relevant ministry or government department.