close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre to enable Aadhaar authentication by entities other than govt depts

The Ministry for Electronics and IT proposes to amend the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Rules, 2020 for this purpose

IANS New Delhi
Aadhaar

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre plans to allow entities other than a central or state government ministry or department that plan to use Aadhaar for providing various public services to authenticate it.

The Ministry for Electronics and IT proposes to amend the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Rules, 2020 for this purpose, and has posted the amendments on its website, seeking comments on them from stakeholders and the general public by May 5, 2023.

"It is proposed that any entity other than a government ministry or department that desires to use Aadhaar authentication for the purpose of enabling better access to services, usage of digital platforms to ensure good governance, preventing dissipation of social welfare benefits, enabling innovation and spread of knowledge, shall prepare a proposal giving justification as to how the authentication sought is for one of the above purposes and in the interest of state and submit the same to the concerned ministry or department of the central or state government," a statement issued by the IT ministry said.

"If the concerned ministry or department is of the opinion that the proposal submitted fulfils such a purpose and is in the interest of the state, it will forward the proposal along with its recommendation to the IT ministry," it added further.

At present, the ministries and departments are allowed to undertake Aadhaar authentication under the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020 in the interest of good governance and to prevent leakage of public funds and enabling innovation and the spread of knowledge.

--IANS

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

How to check Aadhaar authentication history? Here's a step-by-step guide

SC adjourns hearing on pleas challenging tenure extension of ED director

UN report cautions against misusing population data for societal divisions

Aadhaar authentication by pvt entities for delivering govt schemes proposed

India most populous nation: Sibal points to inflation, unemployment numbers

India aims to make 121 airports carbon neutral by 2025, says Scindia

ans/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Centre aadhaar card Aadhaar authentication

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon