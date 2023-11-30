Sensex (0.13%)
Centre approves procurement of 97 Tejas jets, over 150 Prachand choppers

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet, the sources said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Ambassadors' Conference, in New Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
India on Thursday accorded an initial approval to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and around 150 Prachand helicopters to boost the overall combat capability of the armed forces, official sources said.
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet, the sources said.
It is learnt that mega procurement projects and the Su-30 upgrade programme are expected to cost the exchequer Rs 1.3 lakh crore.
The defence ministry is expected to provide the details of the projects cleared by the DAC soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh defence sector Tejas jet Defence Procurement

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

