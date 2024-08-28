Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Centre approves Rs 4,136 cr for 15 GW hydropower projects in Northeast

Centre approves Rs 4,136 cr for 15 GW hydropower projects in Northeast

A cumulative hydro capacity of about 15,000 MW would be supported under the scheme

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

The cap of Rs 750 crore for each project would be revisited, if required, on a case-to-case basis. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved equity support of Rs 4,136 crore to northeast states for developing hydropower projects, totalling 15,000 MW capacity over the next eight years.
The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for providing central financial assistance (CFA) to the state governments of NER (North East Region) towards their equity participation in the development of hydroelectric projects through Joint Venture (JV) collaboration between state entities and Central Public Sector Undertakings, an official statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This scheme has an outlay of Rs 4,136 crore to be implemented from 2024-25 to 2031-32, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a briefing on the Cabinet decisions.
A cumulative hydro capacity of about 15,000 MW would be supported under the scheme, the statement said.
The scheme will be funded through 10 per cent gross budgetary support (GBS) for the northeastern region from the total outlay of the Ministry of Power.
The grant towards the equity portion of the state government of NER would be capped at 24 per cent of the total project equity, subject to a maximum of Rs 750 crore per project.

More From This Section

railway station, station

Cabinet nod to Rs 6,456 cr multi-tracking project, two new lines across IR

Disney, Reliance

LIVE news: CCI approves $8.5 bn Disney-Reliance media assets merger

President Murmu

'Enough is enough': President Murmu on Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Female students, School girls

Govt to soon launch scheme to train young girls for non-traditional jobs

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

TMC MP Abhishek demands stricter anti-rape laws, says will move Bill in LS

The cap of Rs 750 crore for each project would be revisited, if required, on a case-to-case basis.
The equity ratio of the CPSU and state government in the JV will be maintained at the time of disbursing of the grant.
Central financial assistance would be limited to only viable hydroelectric projects. States would be required to waive or stagger free power and reimburse SGST to make the project viable.
With the introduction of this scheme, participation of state governments in hydro development will be encouraged and risk and responsibilities will be shared in a more equitable manner, the statement said.
The issues like land acquisition, rehabilitation & resettlement and local law & order issues would be reduced with state governments becoming stakeholders. This will avoid time and cost over-run of the projects, it added.
It would bring huge investment in the northeastern region and will provide a large number of direct employment to the local people, it noted.
The development of hydroelectric projects will also contribute towards the realisation of India's Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) of establishing 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and help the integration of RE sources in the grid thus enhancing flexibility, security and reliability of the national grid, as per the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

14 hydropower projects damaged by flash floods in Himachal since July 25

heavy rains, landfall, flood

Flood situation remains grim in Arunachal Pradesh, over 60,000 affected

Hydropower

India's hydropower output records steepest fall in nearly four decades

Google pay, Gpay

Lot of headroom for digital payments platform UPI to grow: Google Pay VP

I-T department, Income Tax Dept

ITR refund pending? Tax dept legally has time until 2025 to process it

Topics : hydropower projects Hydropower sector hydropower Northeast India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon