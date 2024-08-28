Business Standard
Home / India News / Cabinet nod to Rs 6,456 cr multi-tracking project, two new lines across IR

Cabinet nod to Rs 6,456 cr multi-tracking project, two new lines across IR

The new line proposals will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for the Indian Railways

Aug 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three railway projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,456 crore, a statement from the Ministry of Railways said.
According to the ministry, the approved projects will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas, increase the existing line capacity and enhance the transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth.
The new line proposals will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for the Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across the Indian Railways, the ministry said.
The projects are in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's vision of a New India which will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities, it added.
According to the ministry, the projects are result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.
The three projects covering seven districts in four states i.e., Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 300 kms, the ministry said.
With these projects, 14 new stations will be constructed, providing enhanced connectivity to two aspirational districts (Nuapada and East Singhbum), it added.

Highlighting the benefits of the new line projects, the ministry stated these will provide connectivity to approximately 1,300 villages and about 11 lakh population.
Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 1,300 villages and about 1.9 mn population, it said.
The ministry also emphasized the benefits to the freight traffic as these are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement and limestone etc.
The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 45 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum), the ministry said.
The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (10 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (240 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 9.7 crore trees, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

