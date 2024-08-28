Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Govt to soon launch scheme to train young girls for non-traditional jobs

Govt to soon launch scheme to train young girls for non-traditional jobs

The scheme, which is being launched in 27 districts in the pilot phase, will eventually be expanded to cover 218 districts across the country, Secy in Ministry of Women and Child Development Anil said

Female students, School girls

A non-traditional career is generally defined as a certain role that has less than 25 per cent of a specific gender, either men or women | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will soon launch a scheme to train 14-18 years old girls in non-traditional job roles, a move aimed at increasing women's participation in the labour force, a top official said on Wednesday.
The pilot of the scheme will be launched in the next 2-3 weeks, Secretary in Ministry of Women and Child Development Anil Malik said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The scheme, which is being launched in 27 districts in the pilot phase, will eventually be expanded to cover 218 districts across the country, he said.
A non-traditional career is generally defined as a certain role that has less than 25 per cent of a specific gender, either men or women.
As part of the 'Introduction of Special Project for Empowering Adolescent Girls & Women', 14-18 years old girls would be provided training near their schools and homes while they continue their education.
The secretary shared that the pilot will be launched in 2-3 weeks under which training in non-traditional job roles will be provided along with digital skilling, digital marketing and general personality orientation.

More From This Section

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

TMC MP Abhishek demands stricter anti-rape laws, says will move Bill in LS

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code by November 9, says CM Dhami

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Kolkata case LIVE news: 16 days have passed since CBI took over, where is justice, asks CM Mamata

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

LIVE: No civilised society can allow women to be subjected to such atrocities, says President Murmu

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

935,000 people with locked biometrics to get Aadhaar card: Assam CM Himanta

This programme would ultimately lead to higher participation of women in the labour force, he added.
"We had signed an MoU with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship where adolescent girls from 27 districts across the country at present and 218 districts later on in the age group of 14-18 years would be trained in non-traditional roles through the agency of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana training partners and Jan Shikshan Sansthans and also government institutions," said Malik.
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a workshop to sensitise officers of both ministries regarding the scheme.
This programme would ultimately lead to higher participation of women in the labour force, the secretary said, adding that it would be launched "very soon at the highest level of the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls,election,vote,voting,voter

Only 170 of 1,717 candidates are women in Phase-4 of Lok Sabha polls: ADR

fintech women budget

Number of board seats held by women in India Inc grew in last 5 yrs: Report

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Women focal point of all governance initiatives: Assam CM Himanta Biswa

women worker

Int'l Women's Day: Wikimedia launches 'Wikipedia needs more women' campaign

PremiumWomen attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan' programme, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district (PTI Photo)

Women's rights as a power play

Topics : women in India Education of girls girl education Jobs in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon