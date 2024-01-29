Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt extends ban on SIMI for 5 years for disturbing communal harmony

The SIMI was first banned in 2001 when the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government was in power and since then the ban has been extended every five years

Security forces, encounter, jammu and kashmir, terrorism

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

The government on Monday extended the ban imposed on terrorist group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for five years for its involvement in fomenting terrorism and disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country.
In a post on 'X', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that bolstering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism, SIMI has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The SIMI was first banned in 2001 when the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government was in power and since then the ban has been extended every five years.
"The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat," Shah said.
In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the SIMI has been continuing its subversive activities and re-organising its activists who are still absconding;

The group is disrupting the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal, disharmony, propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy and undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, the notification said.

Topics : SIMI Terrorism terrorist Communalism in India

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

