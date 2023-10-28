PM Modi to address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event on Oct 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the final event of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in the national capital on October 31, the Ministry of Culture said on Friday.

The event at Vijay Chowk will mark the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra in which Amrit Kalash Yatris from 7000 blocks of 766 districts will be present.

It will also mark the wrap of the two years long campaign of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which began on March 12, 2021, to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has since witnessed more than two lakh programmes organized throughout the country with enthusiastic public participation.

This event will also witness the launch of the autonomous body Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) which will help in setting the focus of the Government on youth-led development and to make the Youth "active drivers" of development. The aim of this autonomous body is to inspire youth to become community change agents and nation builders allowing them to act as the Yuva Setu between the Government and the citizens.

For the final event of Meri Maati Mera Desh, more than 20 thousand Amrit Kalash Yatris from 36 States and Union Territories are reaching the national capital on 29th October through various modes of transport like specially dedicated trains, buses, and local transport to take part in a two-day programme at Kartavya Path/Vijay Chowk on 30th and 31st October.

These Amrit Kalash Yatris will stay at two camps- Dhanchiri camp in Gurugram, and Radha Soami Satsang Beas camp in Delhi.

On October 30, all the states represented by their respective blocks and Urban Local bodies will put the soil from their urns in one giant Amrit Kalash reflecting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Popular art forms from each state will be displayed during the ceremony of pouring Mitti in the Amrit Kalash. The programme is slated to begin at 10:30 am and will go on till late evening.

On October 31, there will be a public programme open for all from 12 pm to 2 pm with vibrant cultural performances. At 4 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Amrit Kalash Yatris and the nation, remembering the brave hearts who laid down their lives for India to breathe free and prosper.

Also Read PM introduces 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign to pay tribute to soldiers Dedicate yourselves to make India great in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal': Shah Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has shown vision of new India: UP CM Adityanath Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day FM Sitharaman to launch 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme on Sep 1: Chautala 2 EAC-PM members on 5-day Nagaland tour, to meet with key stakeholders LIVE: PM Modi to address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event on Oct 31 Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third consecutive day with AQI at 261 Police serves notices to those on chain hunger strike for Maratha quota MCA to soon launch centre to process all compliances for companies

As the culminating campaign of two-year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, "Meri Maati Mera Desh- Maati Ko Naman Veeron ka Vandan" is the unified celebration of India's soil and valour. It has witnessed tremendous Jan Bhagidari (public participation) with more than 7000 blocks from 766 districts of the country.

More than 8500 urns will be reaching Delhi on October 29, for the finale event. Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was celebrated in two phases. In first phase it included Shilaphalakams for freedom fighters and security forces, initiatives like the Panch Pran Pledge, Vasudha Vandan, and Veeron ka Vandan, honouring the sacrifices of bravehearts.

In its first phase, the campaign became a massive success, with over 2.33 lakh Shilaphalakams built in 36 States and UTs, nearly 4 crore Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded, and over 2 lakh Veeron ka Vandan programs nationwide. Additionally, more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings have been planted, and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created under the Vasudha Vandan theme.

In the second phase of Meri Maati Mera Desh, Amrit Kalash Yatras were planned to touch every household in the country. Soil and rice grains were collected from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas across India. Collected soil from each village was mixed at the block level and then brought to the state capital, and with a ceremonial send-off, sent to the national capital with thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris.