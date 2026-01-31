Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt mandates 2 years' central deputation for IPS officers to qualify as IG

Govt mandates 2 years' central deputation for IPS officers to qualify as IG

The move aims to ensure that senior officers have adequate ground-level working experience at the Centre, an officer in the know of the development said

Police Commemoration Day

(File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has made it mandatory for IPS officers of the 2011 batch and onwards to have a minimum of two years' experience at the SP or DIG level on central deputation to be empanelled as inspector general (IG) at the Centre, an official order said.

The move aims to ensure that senior officers have adequate ground-level working experience at the Centre, an officer in the know of the development said.

In the order issued recently, the ministry said, "A minimum of two years of central experience at SP/DIG or equivalent level shall be mandatory for empanelment of IPS officers at IG/eqvt. level at the Centre from the 2011 batch onwards."  While a similar requirement existed for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers deputed to the Centre, there was no such mandatory requirement for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers posted to Central Armed Police Forces and other positions at the IG level at the Centre.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Working on first uncrewed mission for Gaganyaan in 2027: Isro chairman

women, heatwave

India most vulnerable amid extreme heat risks, says new Oxford study

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Maharashtra EOW arrests three for cheating 11,000 investors of ₹500 crore

Traffic, Traffic jam

Traffic curbs in central Delhi for Indian Navy Half Marathon on Feb 1

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Unaware of Sunetra's swearing-in as Maharashtra Dy CM: Sharad Pawar

Topics : Indian Police Service Police Police reforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Budget 2026 Date TimeStocks to Watch TodayOla Electric LayoffsGold Silver ETF FallingQ3 Result TodayEpstein File on Bill Gates and MuskUN Funding CrisisIs Market Open on Budget Day Nifty Post-Budget Outlook 2026Budget 2026