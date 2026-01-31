Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Working on first uncrewed mission for Gaganyaan in 2027: Isro chairman

Working on first uncrewed mission for Gaganyaan in 2027: Isro chairman

he Gaganyaan mission is India's first human spaceflight programme currently under development

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

On the PSLV-C62 mission, which suffered an anomaly in the third stage of the rocket after lift-off on January 12, he said scientists were studying everything on the mission to put things in order (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

ISRO is working towards the first uncrewed mission of its ambitious Gaganyaan Mission scheduled for 2027, Chairman V Narayanan has said.

The Gaganyaan mission is India's first human spaceflight programme currently under development. It aims to send a three-member crew on a three-day mission to space and bring them back safely to Earth.

"Gaganyaan programme is planned in 2027. Before that, three uncrewed missions are planned. We are working towards the first uncrewed mission," he told reporters late Friday.

To a query, he said, currently scientists were engaged in conducting a lot of tests for the mission to achieve success.

 

"There are lots of tests happening. You know safety of the Gaganyatri is very, very important. So, we have to be very careful. We have to qualify every system. In the rocket system, we have to score one hundred out of one hundred," he said.

"Our aim is that (success of Gaganyaan). We have to do a perfect job. We are working towards that," he said.

On the PSLV-C62 mission, which suffered an anomaly in the third stage of the rocket after lift-off on January 12, he said scientists were studying everything on the mission to put things in order.

The PSLV-C62/EOS N1 suffered a setback after an anomaly was encountered on the third stage of the rocket and scientists have initiated a detailed analysis on the mission.

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

