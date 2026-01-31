Traffic curbs in central Delhi for Indian Navy Half Marathon on Feb 1

Traffic movement will be regulated and diversions imposed on several key roads in the national capital on Sunday when the Indian Navy Half Marathon is scheduled to be held, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

The event, being organised to promote fitness, a healthy lifestyle and camaraderie between the armed forces and common people, is expected to see participation of around 15,000 runners. The marathon will be flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium at 5 am on February 1.

According to the advisory, traffic movement on designated routes will be regulated from 4.45 am to 9 am. Emergency vehicles will be allowed uninterrupted passage, while cross traffic will be permitted depending on crowd density.

The half marathon (21.01 km), starting at 5.30 am from JLN Stadium Gate No 1 on Bhishma Pitamah Marg, will pass through Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, India Gate C-Hexagon, Kartavya Path, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road and other central Delhi stretches before finishing at the stadium.

The 10-km run, beginning at 6.30 am, and the 5-km run, from 7.30 am, will also cover parts of Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road and adjoining roads.

Police said traffic will be diverted as per requirement at several locations, including 4th Avenue-Bhishma Pitamah Marg junction, Kotla Red Light, Sewa Nagar Red Light, Mehar Chand Market Red Light, Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road junction, Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergill Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg junctions, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Neela Gumbad, Mathura Rooad-Bhairon Road junction, Pandara Road junction, Janpath-Maulana Azad Road, and near Gol Dak Khana, among others.

Alternative routes have been suggested for north-south and east-west corridors. Commuters travelling along Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Dhaula Kuan, Aiims Chowk, ITO, Connaught Place and Naraina have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Further arrangements will be made based on the situation on the ground, police added.