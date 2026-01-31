Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Unaware of Sunetra's swearing-in as Maharashtra Dy CM: Sharad Pawar

Unaware of Sunetra's swearing-in as Maharashtra Dy CM: Sharad Pawar

Addressing a press conference in Baramati, Pawar said that he had found out about the swearing-in through media reports

The veteran leader further claimed that it was his late nephew Ajit Pawar's wish to unite both factions, and that they were optimistic about it (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Baramati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Amid reports that Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, will be sworn in as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday distanced himself from the development, claiming he had no idea about it.

Addressing a press conference in Baramati, Pawar said that he had found out about the swearing-in through media reports.

"We don't know about the swearing-in. We got to know about it through the news. I have no idea about the swearing-in," he said, when asked if anyone from the Pawar family would be attending the ceremony.

He said the NCP must have made the decision.

 

"Some people like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare took the initiative. These people might have decided something," he said.

Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | Photo: X @SunetraA_Pawar

NCP meeting on Jan 31 to name Sunetra Pawar party leader: Bhujbal

The veteran leader further claimed that it was his late nephew Ajit Pawar's wish to unite both factions, and that they were optimistic about it.

"Now we feel his wish should be fulfilled. Ajit Pawar, Shashikant Shinde and Jayant Patil had initiated the talks about the merger of the two factions. Even the merger date had been fixed - it was scheduled on the 12th (February). Unfortunately, Ajit left us before that," he said.

Sources from the NCP had on Friday said that the Rajya Sabha MP is likely to be sworn in as deputy chief minister on Saturday, replacing her late husband Ajit Pawar in the cabinet.

Following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the January 28 air crash in Baramati, a section of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders had demanded that she be given the post held by her late husband in the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

