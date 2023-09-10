G20 Summit 2023: Here's what Delhi Police says in its latest alert

Ahead of the second day of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, security has been stepped up in parts of the national capital on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police alert, "Police Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently, buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on the remaining stretch of Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi."

It further said that owing to traffic restrictions, commuters travelling to the airport should take Rao Tula Ram Marg instead of Dhaula Kuan.

The alert added that traffic regulations, which are already in place since September 8, will continue to remain in force.

From empty roads to blocked mobile networks, top-tier security formed the backdrop of the inaugural day of the G20 meeting in Delhi, where leaders from across the world gathered under one roof to attend the G20 meeting at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

To ensure watertight security during the gathering, the city was declared a no-fly zone and mobile signals at the venue were jammed to prevent any breaches; the security establishment left no stone unturned while also balancing the vigil with passenger convenience.

The traffic management plan prepared for the big ticket summit in the Delhi-NCR area has been implemented since 9 pm on September 7 and will continue till the event is over.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Rishi Sunak visited Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday morning to offer prayers. Ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple.

The top delegates from various countries also visited Rajghat to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi and also plant a tree there.

(With ANI inputs)