Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

G20 Summit 2023: Here's what Delhi Police says in its latest alert

Owing to traffic restrictions, commuters travelling to the airport should take Rao Tula Ram Marg instead of Dhaula Kuan

G20 Summit

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the second day of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, security has been stepped up in parts of the national capital on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police alert, "Police Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently, buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on the remaining stretch of Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi."

It further said that owing to traffic restrictions, commuters travelling to the airport should take Rao Tula Ram Marg instead of Dhaula Kuan.

The alert added that traffic regulations, which are already in place since September 8, will continue to remain in force.

From empty roads to blocked mobile networks, top-tier security formed the backdrop of the inaugural day of the G20 meeting in Delhi, where leaders from across the world gathered under one roof to attend the G20 meeting at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

To ensure watertight security during the gathering, the city was declared a no-fly zone and mobile signals at the venue were jammed to prevent any breaches; the security establishment left no stone unturned while also balancing the vigil with passenger convenience.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi: What's the agenda on the second day?

G20 Summit: World leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh in Oct

G20 Summit LIVE: World leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Gandhi

UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Akshardham temple in Delhi to offer prayers


The traffic management plan prepared for the big ticket summit in the Delhi-NCR area has been implemented since 9 pm on September 7 and will continue till the event is over.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Rishi Sunak visited Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday morning to offer prayers. Ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple.

The top delegates from various countries also visited Rajghat to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi and also plant a tree there.

(With ANI inputs)

Topics : Rishi Sunak G20 summit New Delhi Delhi Police Delhi Traffic Police BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon