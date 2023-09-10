Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

PM Modi to hold working lunch meeting with French President Macron today

According to the French President's office Macron leaves for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon

ndia Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron

ndia Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 9:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a working lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Sunday.
Macron arrived in New Delhi a day ago to attend the two-day-long G20 Summit hosted by India under its Presidency.
Macron is due to hold bilateral meetings over the two-day summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others.
According to the French President's office Macron leaves for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.
Modi and Macron had previously met this July during PM Modi's visit to France to attend the Bastille Day Parade.
A statement from Macron's office said, "The G20 Summit will enable France's Head of State to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, so as to combat the risks of fragmentation of the world. It will also be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to the major global challenges that can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, poverty alleviation, protection of climate and our planet, food security, and digital regulation."

Also Read

France's Macron calls for 'European sovereignty' during Netherlands visit

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi to hold 15 bilateral meetings over three days

Paris Mein Hardik Swagat: Macron to PM Modi ahead of Bastille Day Parade

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

G20 Summit 2023: Here's what Delhi Police says in its latest alert

G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi: What's the agenda on the second day?

G20 Summit: World leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh in Oct

G20 Summit LIVE: World leaders at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

It further said, "The Summit will also provide an opportunity to follow up on the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact held in Paris last June. This led to the establishment of the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet, providing a framework for collective action to ensure that no country has to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet."
Prior to his departure, Macron is likely to hold a press conference at the venue on Sunday afternoon, according to the Embassy of France in India. He will depart for Bangladesh for a bilateral visit on Sunday afternoon.
To mark the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French partnership, both countries agreed to adopt a roadmap to set the course for the bilateral relationship up to 2047, which will celebrate the centenary of India's independence, the centenary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries and 50 years of the strategic partnership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit France Emmanuel Macron

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon