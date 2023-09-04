Chandrayaan-3: Isro hoping for rover, lander 'awakening' by Sep 22

ISRO on Monday announced that Chandryaan-3 mission's Vikram lander has been put into sleep mode.

The rover, Pragyan was set on the sleep mode on Saturday.

"Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST (8 am) today. Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth," ISRO said in an update on micro-blogging site X.

The payloads were switched off and the "lander receivers are kept on."



"Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. Hoping for their awakening, around September 22, 2023," the space agency said.

ISRO chief S Somanath had earlier said the lunar mission's rover and lander would be put to "sleep" to withstand the night on the Moon.

