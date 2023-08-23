Chandrayaan-3 success historic, will boost space tech in India: RBI guv Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday termed the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as a historic moment that will give a huge boost to the country's space technology manufacturing sector.

"A little while ago, we all witnessed history being made when the chief of ISRO proudly announced that India is now on the moon," Das said while delivering the Lalit Doshi Memorial Lecture here.

The event started late by about five minutes because of the landing, as the organisers had put up a giant screen telecasting a feed from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) giving updates about the ambitious mission's progress.

The audience, which consisted of senior bankers, fund managers, government officials and students clapped as the announcement of success was made on screen.

"I join all of you in congratulating, complementing the entire team of Isro, scientists and everyone who has been associated with the success of this project," Das said.

"The fact that today, India is on the moon will give a huge boost to space technology and related areas," he added.

