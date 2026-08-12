Charges against Justice Varma 'proved': LS probe panel on cash discovery

A panel set up by Lok Sabha Speaker to probe allegations of discovery of cash at the official premises of Justice Yashwant Varma has concluded that the charges of unexplained cash, disturbing evidence and evasive explanation against him "are proved".

In its report submitted in both houses of Parliament on Wednesday, the three-member committee constituted under the Judges (Inquiry) Act said Justice Varma failed to furnish satisfactory explanation on the presence, source or ownership of cash found in the store room of his official residence.

The panel also said that material evidence was not secured or preserved and the evidentiary condition of the storeroom was disturbed before the lawful sealing and inspection.

It also found that the explanation by Justice Varma did not exhibit candour, transparency and institutional responsibility expected in the circumstances.

"It remained evasive and unsatisfactory when tested against the evidence of independent official witnesses and corroborative material," the panel said in its final report.

"The Committee therefore records its final findings that Articles of charges I, II and III are proved," the probe panel said in its consolidated findings on the articles of charge against Justice Varma in the report submitted to Parliament.

The report is in two volumes along with oral and documentary evidence recorded during the course of the investigation.

The three-member probe panel had submitted its findings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in May.

As nearly 200 MPs pressed for his removal by Parliament, Justice Varma has since resigned. His resignation has so far not yet been notified by the law ministry.

A fire broke out in the official residence of Justice Varma on the night of March 14, 2025. Firefighters called to put out the blaze allegedly discovered massive amounts of burnt currency in a storeroom.

Since Justice Varma resigned, removal proceedings against him have virtually become infructuous.