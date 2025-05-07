Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Civil defence drill in Delhi today: Here's what residents should know

Civil defence drill in Delhi today: Here's what residents should know

Delhi is set to hold a large-scale civil defence mock drill today with air raid alerts, blackout simulations, and evacuation exercises amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

During mock drills, people may face power outages for short durations, mobile network disruptions, and traffic routes may be affected. (Photo: Pexels)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

In the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed all states to carry out mock security drills on Wednesday. The Indian armed forces struck terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, hitting nine targets.
 
During a recent review, officials evaluated the status of civil defence infrastructure in a total of 244 districts, which included shelters, alert systems, and coordination centres. The assessment aimed to identify any need for repairs and improvements. A major focus of the drills will be on training civilians. 
 
 
According to an official statement, the drills will simulate responses to air raid alerts and blackout scenarios.
 

Mock drill in Delhi

 
Delhi will join the country in a large-scale civil defence mock drill today, marking India’s first such exercise since the 1971 war.

The planned drills will feature mock simulations, air raid sirens, procedures for evacuation, and campaigns to generate awareness in order to prepare the public for potential conflict situations. These drills will help in evaluating how both civilians and government systems respond to emergencies such as missile strikes, aerial attacks, or war-like scenarios.  ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about Indian missile strikes in Pak     
  During the drills, people in these districts may face power outages for short durations, mobile network disruptions, and traffic routes may be affected. In some regions, security forces including police and paramilitary personnel will stage simulated combat conditions. 
 
Evacuation exercises will focus on relocating people from vulnerable areas to safer zones, and will help officials in identifying logistical hurdles and enhance emergency response efficiency. Educational institutions, workplaces, and local centres will conduct sessions on taking shelter, administering basic first aid, and staying composed in crisis situations.
 
Authorities urge residents to keep essentials such as water, medication, and flashlights on hand, refrain from sharing unverified information on social media, and follow updates from government officials. 
 

Mock drill: Who will participate?

 
Civil Defence wardens, Home Guard personnel, National Cadet Corps (NCC) members, National Service Scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) volunteers, as well as students from schools and colleges will participate in the mock drill.
 

Why is the mock drill being conducted?

 
The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the drill today will help to train civilians and students in civil defence measures, test control room preparedness, evaluate air raid warning systems, and ensure effective communication with the Indian Air Force. It also aims to initiate blackout procedures, camouflage key installations, and assess the performance of civil defence services and emergency responders.
 

India's countermeasures against Pakistan

 
After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India imposed a series of strong non-military measures against Pakistan. These measures included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, banning all imports and exports with Pakistan, closing the Wagah-Attari border, stopping all postal services, blocking Pakistani ships from Indian ports, and shutting Indian airspace to Pakistani aircraft.   
 
  India also reduced diplomatic staff, cancelled visas for Pakistani nationals, and expelled Pakistani military advisers. Social media channels linked to Pakistan were blocked, and civil defence drills were ordered nationwide to boost emergency preparedness.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

