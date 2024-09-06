Business Standard
Home / India News / Chopper crash: 4 ICG vessels, 2 specialised ships looking for missing pilot

Chopper crash: 4 ICG vessels, 2 specialised ships looking for missing pilot

The incident took place on September 2 and the advanced light helicopter was taking part in an operation to rescue an injured crew member of tanker Hari Leela, they said

Indian Navy

Representative Photo: Indian Navy's X account, handle: @indiannavy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Navy ships, including a specialised one with a "side scan sonar system", and four Coast Guard vessels are currently deployed at sea to look out for a pilot who has gone missing after an advanced light helicopter (ALH) crashed off the Gujarat coast a few days ago, sources said on Friday.
The incident took place on September 2 and the ALH was taking part in an operation to rescue an injured crew member of tanker Hari Leela, they said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The ALH had a four-member crew. One was rescued after the incident. Two bodies have been recovered but the pilot is still missing. Search and rescue (SAR) efforts are in progress to look out for the missing crew member," a source in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said.
 
Four Coast Guard vessels are currently deployed for the purpose, the source added.
On a request from the ICG, the Indian Navy has also deployed two ships to aid in the rescue efforts.
"Two Navy ships have been deployed, one with a side scan sonar system, so that the sea floor can be scanned to help track the missing crew member. The other one is a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) that is also being used in the efforts," a source in the Navy told PTI.

More From This Section

Bajrang Punia,Bajrang

LIVE news: Bajrang Punia appointed as working chairman of All Indian Kisan Congress

The government of Tamil Nadu on Friday signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for investments worth Rs 850 crore from three companies—Lincoln Electric, Vishay Precision, and Visteon.

TN govt signs investment deals worth Rs 850 crore with 3 US companies

Big Tech, artificial intelligence, California AI bill

DST NIDHI scheme led to over 1,200 tech-based products, 233 patents

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Brij Bhushan, Bhushan, Brij

Any BJP candidate will defeat Phogat, Punia in Haryana: Brij Bhushan

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang

Railways served show cause notice to Vinesh Phogat on Sept 4: Officials

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence, in a post on X, offered condolences to the bereaved families of the two deceased crew members and said the government has put in place "all possible measures to retrieve the missing pilot".
"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of Comdt (JG) Vipin Babu and Karan Singh P/Nvk who lost their lives following the unfortunate hard landing of

@IndiaCoastGuard ALH helicopter in the Sea off the Porbandar coast on 2nd Sept. Govt has put in place all possible measures to retrieve the missing pilot": Defence Secretary Shri @giridhararamane," the ministry said.
Besides the four ICG ships and two naval ships, some aircraft too are helping in the search operations. The average depth in the area is 55 metres. The injured crew member of Hari Leela was also rescued by a Coast Guard ship, the ICG source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships

Coast Guard chopper crash: Bodies of 2 crewmen found, search on for 3rd

helicopter

Three Coast Guard crew missing after helicopter crashes off Gujarat coast

Indian Navy aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya INS Vikrant

Coast Guard gets Rs 2,500-crore vessel to fight pollution: Union minister

Rakesh Pal appointed as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, on Wednesday.

Indian Coast Guard D-G Rakesh Pal dies due to cardiac arrest in Chennai

Ship, fire accident

Fire on ship off Goa coast under control, says ICG official; 1 member dead

Topics : Indian Navy Indian coast guard Advanced Light Helicopters naval chopper

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon