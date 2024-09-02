Chronology of events in Delhi excise policy case involving AAP's Vijay Nair

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case linked the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Following is the timeline of developments in the matter:



Sep 27, 2022: CBI arrests Nair in main corruption case related to Excise policy case.

November 13, 2022: Enforcement Directorate arrests Nair in a money laundering case stemming from the main excise policy case.

November 14: Trial court grants bail to Nair in CBI's main corruption case related to Excise policy.

July 3, 2023: Delhi HC refuses bail to Nair and other co-accused in the money laundering case.