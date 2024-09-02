Chronology of events in Delhi excise policy case involving AAP's Vijay Nair

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case linked the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Following is the timeline of developments in the matter:
Sep 27, 2022: CBI arrests Nair in main corruption case related to Excise policy case.
Sep 27, 2022: CBI arrests Nair in main corruption case related to Excise policy case.
November 13, 2022: Enforcement Directorate arrests Nair in a money laundering case stemming from the main excise policy case.
November 14: Trial court grants bail to Nair in CBI's main corruption case related to Excise policy.
July 3, 2023: Delhi HC refuses bail to Nair and other co-accused in the money laundering case.
Aug 12, 2024: SC seeks a response of ED on bail plea of Nair.
Sep 2, 2024: SC grants bail to Nair, says liberty is "sacrosanct" and needed to be respected even in cases involving stringent provisions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)