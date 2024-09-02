Business Standard
Teachers' Day 2024: Perfect gifts to express gratitude to your teachers

Teachers' Day 2024: Perfect gifts to express gratitude to your teachers

On September 5, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday, India observes Teachers' Day. We have curated a beautiful list of gifts for your teachers, ranging from personalised pen sets to flowers

Teachers’ Day 2024

Teachers’ Day 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Every year on September 5, India observes Teachers' Day in honour of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country's first vice president and second president. This exceptional day is dedicated to teachers who play an essential part in our lives. Our teachers are our masters and they guide us through everything, from school lessons to homework to the tips and hacks of living life appropriately. 
Therefore, it makes perfect sense to express your appreciation for your favourite teachers by meaningful gestures today. If you have any desire to show appreciation for a master or a teacher who guided you towards the correct path in life, here is the most ideal way to express gratitude through invaluable gifts.
Teacher's Day 2024: Gifts that say ‘thankyou’

Thank you note or a handmade card
Not only will a personalised note or handmade card help you express your gratitude to your guru, but they will also hold immense value. You can use colourful sheets, drawings, origami, pretty cutouts, and other creative materials to decorate the card or note.
 
Books
Teachers have always advised us to imbibe the habit of reading books and exploring their magic. Gifting the teacher a book in which you express your gratitude and express how much you value them is the most beautiful way to celebrate this day. 

Personalised pen set

We frequently associate a teacher with a pen in their hand because they always carry one. They guide us, instruct us, and correct us when we make mistakes. The personalised pen set will always remind them that they are one of the best things that have ever happened to us.

Make a personalised video
You can plan to collect all the pictures from your school times with your favourite teacher and ask your classmates to contribute. The photo album can be made into a video, also containing every schoolmate's messages about how that teacher impacted their lives and how valuable their guidance and knowledge was to them. 

Flowers
A bouquet of flowers at the door is a wonderful way to express gratitude. Make their day better by including a personalised note inside the bouquet.

Stay connected
After leaving the everyday schedule, students frequently move on and lose association with their teachers. This Teachers' Day, you can visit your school to talk to your favourite teacher or call them to revive memories and offer thanks for aiding you.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

