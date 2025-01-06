Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CJI Khanna recuses himself from hearing pleas on IOA, AIFF constitutions

CJI Khanna recuses himself from hearing pleas on IOA, AIFF constitutions

The pleas were last taken up on March 19, 2024, by a bench headed by the-then CJI DY Chandrachud

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing two separate pleas pertaining to finalisation of the constitutions of the Indian Olympic Association and the All India Football Federation, both framed by former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao.

At the outset of the proceedings, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who was sitting on the bench with Justice Sanjay Kumar, said he would not be part of the bench to hear these cases as he had earlier taken up one of the pleas in Delhi High Court.

"Let the pleas come before another bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha on February 10. I remember hearing this in Delhi High Court," CJI Khanna said.

 

The pleas were last taken up on March 19, 2024, by a bench headed by the-then CJI DY Chandrachud.

The bench had then permitted the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to file its objections to the draft constitution proposed by Justice Rao.

"The amicus curiae will update the existing chart to reflect the objections of the AIFF," the bench had said.

It had also said that it would decide the issues raised about the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the AIFF constitutions on the next date of hearing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to unveil railway projects in J-K, Telangana, Odisha today

PRTC

Punjab Roadways, PRTC temp staff begin 3-day strike over job regularisation

Marburg virus

HMPV in India: 8-month-old baby suspected to be infected in Bengaluru

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

HMPV detected in India, 8-month-old among two cases confirmed in Bengaluru

Bonfire, winter, cold winter

Rain to intensify Delhi's chill today; IMD predicts drop in temperature

Topics : Chief Justice of India Chief Justice IOA Indian Olympic Association

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon