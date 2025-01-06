Business Standard

Punjab Roadways, PRTC temp staff begin 3-day strike over job regularisation

Punjab Roadways, PRTC temp staff begin 3-day strike over job regularisation

The strike disrupted statewide bus services as commuters were left stranded at bus stops

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation (PRTC) commenced a three-day strike on Monday, demanding the regularisation of their jobs, leaving commuters stranded across the state.
 
Approximately 2,800 buses of Punjab Roadways and PRTC remained off the roads as around 8,200 contractual employees joined the strike. Resham Singh Gill, president of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC Contract Workers’ Union, highlighted that nearly 90 per cent of the workforce in these organisations is employed on a contractual basis.
 
The protesters plan to march towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on Tuesday to press their demands further.
 
 

Demonstrations across Punjab

Protests are being held at all 27 bus depots in Punjab. The employees have been advocating for the regularisation of their jobs and a salary hike for nearly seven years. Additional demands include a 5 per cent annual salary increase, reinstatement of suspended workers, ending outsourcing recruitment, taking action against private transport 'mafias', stopping employee blacklisting, and halting the hiring of private buses under the kilometre scheme.
 
The union’s recent meeting with Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar did not yield any resolution, leading to the strike. Union vice-president Harkesh Singh Vicky criticised the authorities for their lack of seriousness in addressing the grievances, according to an earlier report by The Hindustan Times.

Contract workers demand equality

Currently, contractual conductors earn Rs 17,000 per month, while drivers receive Rs 18,000, significantly less than their regular counterparts.
 
This strike echoes recent protests by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers and conductors, and Delhi Jal Board temporary employees, who also demanded job regularisation and better working conditions in the national capital.
 
[With PTI inputs] 

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

