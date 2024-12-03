CJI Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing pleas on poll body chief appointment

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a batch of petitions challenging the 2023 law governing the appointment and service conditions of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners. The matter was listed before a bench comprising CJI Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, reported Bar and Bench.
During the hearing, CJI Khanna announced his decision to step aside from the case. "List the matter before a bench of which I am not a part of," he stated. The Chief Justice further directed that the case be listed for the next hearing in January 2025, granting all parties time to complete their pleadings before then.
The recusal follows an earlier decision by a bench of CJI Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta, which declined to stay the implementation of the controversial law. The bench had also refused to interfere with the appointments of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar.
About the challenged law
The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (appointment, conditions of service and term of office) Act, 2023, has come under fire for allegedly undermining the independence of the Election Commission.
The Act designates a selection committee comprising:
- The Prime Minister,
- A Union Cabinet Minister, and
- The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha
This excludes the judiciary from the appointment process, diverging from the Supreme Court’s earlier directions in the landmark Anoop Baranwal v. Union of India case. In its judgment, the court had recommended the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the selection committee to ensure greater transparency and independence in the appointments.
Government’s stance on the issue
Defending the legislation, the Union government has argued that for over 73 years, Election Commissioners in India have been appointed solely by the executive. This practice, it contends, has not previously raised significant concerns regarding the impartiality or efficiency of the Election Commission.
Background of the controversy
Critics of the 2023 Act argue that it grants undue power to the executive branch, potentially compromising the Election Commission's autonomy. The debate intensified with the appointments of Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar as Election Commissioners under the new process, with detractors citing the absence of judicial oversight as a key concern.