Medic rape-murder: Ex-principal, officer-in-charge produced in court

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were on Sunday produced before a court here on Sunday by the CBI in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor at the medical facility. "We will seek a three-day remand for them in the Sealdah court, an officer said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The CBI, which is probing the case, had on Saturday evening added charges of tampering with evidence against Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody, and arrested Mondal. Mondal was arrested for allegedly tampering evidence, delay in registering the FIR among other charges, the officer said.

The police officer was held after he failed to provide satisfying answers during questioning by the CBI officers on Saturday.

The central probe agency had arrested Ghosh on September 2 in a case of financial irregularities at the hospital.

A large contingent of security personnel have been deployed outside the Sealdah court, officials said.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was recovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case.