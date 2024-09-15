One who is generous, shows goodwill is Hindu regardless of religion: RSS

Bhagwat noted that while the Sangh was once not known by many, it is now widely recognised and respected even by those who might outwardly oppose it. (Photo: PTI)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said being Hindu means to be generous and show goodwill to everyone, regardless of their religious beliefs, caste or dietary practices. In a release in Hindi, he said the Hindu society is the karta-dharta of the country. If something goes wrong in this nation, then it affects the Hindu society because it is the karta-dharta of the nation but if anything good happens in the country, it adds to the glory of Hindus, he said. Bhagwat explained that what is commonly referred to as the Hindu religion is, in essence, a universal human religion.

"It embodies a global ethos focused on the well-being of everyone. To be Hindu means to be the most generous person in the world, one who embraces all, shows goodwill towards all, and descends from noble ancestors," he said.

"Such a person does not use education to sow discord but to share wisdom, does not use wealth for indulgence but for charity and employs power to protect the vulnerable, Bhagwat said.

Anyone who lives by these values and culture can be considered a Hindu, regardless of whom they worship, the language they speak, their caste, region or dietary practices, the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat noted that while the Sangh was once not known by many, it is now widely recognised and respected even by those who might outwardly oppose it.

"Despite their objections, they secretly acknowledge its significance. Therefore, it is now crucial to safeguard Hindu religion, culture and society to ensure the comprehensive development of the nation," he said. Bhagwat called on RSS volunteers to embody and promote five key principles: social harmony, environmental stewardship, family values, self-awareness and civic discipline.

He also expressed concern over the decline of family values, which he attributed to the misuse of social media.

He believed it was causing the younger generation to rapidly lose touch with traditional values.

Bhagwat also laid emphasis on the need for families to come together regularly to strengthen their bonds and preserve cultural values and suggested that families should gather once a week to engage in religious activities and share a meal.

Bhagwat planted a sapling in Matru Van Park in the Alwar city. Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav, state environment minister Sanjay Sharma and others accompanied him who came to Alwar on Friday.

Yadav, who is MP from Alwar, said Matru Van is being developed to increase green cover on the lines of PM's Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign.

RSS and BJP leaders were present during the programme.

The RSS chief will stay in Alwar till 17 September.