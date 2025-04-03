Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM announces road connectivity to small settlements under PMGSY

Uttarakhand CM announces road connectivity to small settlements under PMGSY

CM said the department has identified 1490 roadless settlements under PMGSY-4 and completed the survey of construction of about 8500 km of roads in the first phase

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

According to a statement from the CMO, the department has done remarkable work in the recently concluded financial year. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that, during the tenure of the double-engine government, work is being done to connect small settlements of the state with roads through the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, according to a CMO statement.

According to a statement from the CMO, the department has done remarkable work in the recently concluded financial year. He said that now, we will work to connect the remaining settlements with the Barahmasi road in the fourth phase.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 814 km of roads were constructed during the recently concluded financial year. In view of the state's progress, the Government of India has also released the budget for the construction of 09 bridges approved in the third phase of the scheme.

 

As per the statement, PMGSY in the state of Uttarakhand spent about Rs 933 crore in the financial year 2024-25 against the financial targets of Rs 900 crore, which is Rs 133 crore more than the expenditure made in the last year, 2023-24. Similarly, in physical achievement, 814 km of roads were constructed in the financial year 2024-25, which is 206 km more than the achievement of the year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, on the last day of the last financial year, the Government of India approved Rs 40.77 crore for the construction of 09 bridges under PMGSY-3.

CM said the department has identified 1490 roadless settlements under PMGSY-4 and completed the survey of construction of about 8500 km of roads in the first phase and started work on DPR. In addition to the instructions issued from time to time to ensure quality in the works, the department has prepared a special inspection app.

Inspections done by field officers are regularly recorded through the app, making it easier for higher officials to monitor the quality of roads. This initiative has also been appreciated at the Government of India level, and other states have been asked to adopt it.

The Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana was started by the Central Government in the year 2000 for roadless villages. In the first three phases of the scheme, the work of connecting villages with a minimum population of 500 with roads has almost been completed.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

