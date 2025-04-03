Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IMD weather update: Prediction of rain in isolated places in next few days

IMD weather update: Prediction of rain in isolated places in next few days

Telangana, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh were all under an orange alert from the IMD. On April 3, the weather service issued a "muti-hazard alert" for hailstorms and thunderstorms

Commuters cross a road on a hot summer day in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that several states will see heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning through April 4 due to cyclonic circulation.
 
An orange alert was issued for Telangana, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On April 3, the weather service issued a "muti-hazard alert," expecting hailstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, a heatwave warning has been issued for Gujarat.

IMD weather update 2025

IMD stated in an official release, “Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 60 km/h are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra from March 31 to April 4.”
 
 
IMD further added, “Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and interior Karnataka will face these weather conditions during the same period. Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Rayalaseema are expected to witness thunderstorms from April 2 to 4.”
 
This atmospheric condition, combined with moist winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, is forecasted to bring heavy rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, and Kerala until April 5 and on April 6.

On Thursday, the residents in Chennai woke up to torrential rain, and many posted pictures to social media. According to the meteorological office, Chennai's sky will continue to be partly cloudy today. 

IMD Heatwaves alert 2025

IMD dated April 2, said, “Heat Wave conditions very likely to continue to prevail at isolated pockets of Saurashtra & Kutch during next 7 days; West Rajasthan during 05th-08th; Gujarat Region during 06th-08th; East Rajasthan on 07th & 08th April.”
 
A spokesperson for the MeT Department informed that a western disturbance is anticipated to keep some areas of Rajasthan cloudy today. Notably, on April 2, the temperature in Barmer, Rajasthan, reached 40.2 degrees Celsius. Over the next seven days, the meteorological service forecasted a gradual increase in maximum temperatures over Northwest India of between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius.
 
Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern Karnataka are all expected to experience heatwave conditions this month. 
 
According to the MeT Department, there will be more heatwave days in April and June in the following states: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, northern Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

