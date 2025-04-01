Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Roads not for namaz, others should learn discipline from Hindus: CM Yogi

Roads not for namaz, others should learn discipline from Hindus: CM Yogi

He said Waqf boards have become a den of selfish interests as well as loot khasot (property grabbing)

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended his administration's warning to Muslims against offering namaz on roads. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended his administration's warning to Muslims against offering namaz on streets, saying roads are meant for the movement of traffic.

He also told Muslims to learn religious discipline from Hindus who took part in the massive Maha Kumbh mela without any incident of crime, destruction or harassment.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Adityanath slammed critics of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

He said Waqf boards have become a den of selfish interests as well as "loot khasot" (property grabbing), and have done little for the welfare of Muslims.

Citing examples of charity in fields like education and health by Hindu temples and mutts, he asked if any Waqf board has done welfare work like this despite having properties many times more. Forget about the entire society, have Waqf properties been used for any welfare of Muslims, he asked.

 

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Govt creating obstacles in people celebrating Eid freely: Akhilesh Yadav

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Heinous crimes in state see 85% fall in last 8 years, claims UP govt

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt bans sale of meat within 500 m of religious places during Navratri

MK Stalin, Stalin

'Political comedy': Stalin on Yogi's remarks on delimitation, language row

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Yogi Adityanath defends bulldozer action, says 'law speaks their language'

He said, "It (Waqf) has become a medium to capture any government property. This reform is the need of the hour, and all reforms draw opposition. I believe Muslims will benefit from this (proposed law)."  The monk-politician, who has emerged as one of the more popular BJP leaders due to his unapologetic hardline Hindutva views and image of a tough administrator against criminals, rejected criticism of any discrimination against Muslims.

Muslims are 20 per cent of the state's population but their share is 35-40 per cent among the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes, he said, asserting that he does not believe either in discrimination or in appeasement.

"We always keep ourself away from appeasement. Any needy who is a citizen of India should get every benefit of the government," he said.

With his "bulldozer model" now adopted by other states too as a show of quick justice despite frequent questions over its legality, Adityanath told PTI that he did not consider the popular practice as an achievement but a necessity.

The bulldozer can be used to create infrastructure and remove encroachments as well, he said. "It seems to me that we have shown how it can be used in a better way."  He claimed that none of the adverse Supreme Court observations against bulldozer action relates to his state, adding the apex court has in fact appreciated the guidelines adopted by Uttar Pradesh.

Asked about the row over the warning by his administration in Meerut against offering namaz on roads, he staunchly defended the government move saying there was nothing wrong in it.

"Roads are meant for walking. And those who are speaking (against the decision) should learn discipline from Hindus. Sixty-six crore people arrived in Prayagraj. There was no robbery, destruction of property, arson, abduction This is called religious discipline. If you want benefits, you should also follow discipline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

L2: Empuraan

Congress MP Hibi Eden moves adjournment motion over 'L2: Empuraan' row

Mohan Bhagwat

Ancient Indian knowledge system very useful for rebuilding world: Bhagwat

Raj Thackeray, Raj, Thackeray

Raj Thackeray warns against 'communal provocation' over Aurangzeb tomb row

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Aurangzeb's tomb protected, glorification won't be allowed: Fadnavis

Atishi marlena, Atishi

They don't know how to run govt: Atishi blames BJP for power cuts in Delhi

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon